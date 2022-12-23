Fire breaks out at downtown San Diego apartment building; no injuries reported

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A fire broke out Thursday in a downtown high-rise apartment building, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The department had originally tweeted shortly after noon that "SDFD is working a Structure Highrise/Hospital at 1401 Imperial Ave." -- but later amended its report to say the blaze was on the 12th floor of St. Teresa de Calcutta apartments at 1 14th St. The building is not a hospital.

The fire was first reported at 12:10 p.m., the department said.

SDFD and other crews that arrived saw smoke and flames coming from an apartment window, according to the SDFD's incident page. Firefighters began attacking the blaze at 12:32 p.m. and knocked it down five minutes later.

They also evacuated the 13th floor, according to SDFD. The fire was contained to the apartment in which it started, and caused smoke and water damage. There were no reported injuries, according to SDFD.

After the fire was extinguished, crews began venting the 12th floor to eliminate all smoke; the building is equipped with a sprinkler system, according to SDFD.

The SDFD Metro Arson Strike Team is investigating. The local Red Cross was also called out to assist, but it was unclear how many people were displaced.