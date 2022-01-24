Fire at Logan Heights tow yard under investigation

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Arson investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that burned multiple RVs at a Logan Heights tow yard early Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to 3333 National Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. in response to a fire that erupted at the RoadOne towing lot.

Three RVs and a trailer were fully engulfed in flames before firefighters were able to put out the blaze.

ABC 10News learned that several witnesses told authorities they saw a person leaving the area before the fire started, but an official description of that person was not immediately available.

No injuries were reported.