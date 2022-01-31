Fire at City Heights apartment displaces several residents; 1 person arrested

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A man was taken into custody on suspicion of starting a fire at a City Heights apartment building that displaced several residents early Monday morning.

The fire was reported at around 1:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of Highland Avenue, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue officials.

Flames shot out of a window of a second-floor apartment unit as firefighters arrived at the scene. At least eight residents were forced to evacuate from the building, but no injuries were immediately reported.

A battalion chief at the scene confirmed to ABC 10News that a man who made statements that he started the blaze was taken into police custody. The man, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

ABC 10News learned the suspect is an apartment resident.

The displaced residents were expected to receive assistance from the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.