Festive Old Town vending machines offer way to give back this holiday season

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)— Two festive vending machines have popped up in Old Town. Instead of soda and snacks, they offer a way to give back. The bright red "Light the World Giving Machines" on Twiggs St. lets visitors surprise someone in need with a meaningful gift.

“Instead of buying a candy bar or soda, you can actually buy something nice for someone in need,” said Tiffany Wickham, a representative of the initiative.

The Giving Machines, part of a global project launched in 2017, have already raised over $32 million for charities worldwide. Donations go directly to participating charities and nonprofits, helping them deliver essential items to those who need them most.

You can choose from various options when you visit the Giving Machines in Old Town. For as little as $5, you can provide breakfast for someone in need. You can also donate to feed a baby for a month, buy a pair of shoes for a child, or even purchase chickens and fruit trees to be sent to families to start small businesses.

The Giving Machines in Old Town benefit five local and two international charities. Among the local beneficiaries is the Historic Old Town Community Foundation.

“You can donate to stop graffiti and tagging our signs. You can donate to our clean and safe program, which helps maintain our streets,” said Erin Liddell, the foundation’s Director of Development.

This year, Giving Machines will appear in over 100 cities across five continents, connecting communities worldwide to make a difference.

Located at 4015 Twiggs Street in Old Town, the Giving Machines will be operational through Jan. 1.