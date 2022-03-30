Fentanyl deaths exploding in San Diego County

(KGTV) — Vanessa Ratliff’s son died from a fentanyl overdose on December 18, 2021.

“This is a drug that is so powerful it’s like Russian roulette. Everyday I woke up not knowing if I was going to get that call like I did on December 18 when my son was found dead in his bed,” said Ratliff.

San Diego District Attorney Summer Stephan said San Diego’s county’s border at San Ysidro is the nation’s biggest gateway for fentanyl. It is often laced with other drugs and is killing people every week. It is the number one killer in the nation for people aged 18-45, according to Stephan.

“We investigate this like a murder because it is killing people with a poison and it is murder. It’s not an experimental drug, it’s one pill will kill,” said Stephan.

Ratliff says it’s important to talk to your kids early. “I would tell them you have two paths, one is 6 foot under and the other is prison because you are not getting out alive.”

