Female athletes file sex discrimination class action against San Diego State University

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Monday, seventeen female varsity athletes filed a sex discrimination class action against San Diego State University for violating Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 by depriving women of equal athletic financial aid.

The federal class-action sex discrimination lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California, alleges that "SDSU has not paid its female varsity student-athletes equal athletic financial aid for over a decade, failed to pay them over $1,200,000 in equal athletic financial aid in the last two academic years, and is not paying them equal athletic financial aid this academic year."

The lawsuit also claims the school has been habitually depriving women of athletic financial aid for several years based on their gender. It also asks the court to order SDSU to comply with Title IX gender-equity requirement and provide equal athletic financial aid for future athletes.

"SDSU granted its 315 female varsity student-athletes over $690,000 less—and its male varsity student-athletes over $690,000 more—than they would have received if SDSU had granted the aid in proportion to the number of students of each sex participating in intercollegiate athletics."

In response to the lawsuit, the University sent ABC 10news a statement Monday afternoon.