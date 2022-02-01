FBI: No explosives found after bomb threat at San Diego airport

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The FBI and local authorities are investigating a bomb threat involving an airplane that landed at San Diego International Airport Monday evening.

In a statement sent to ABC 10News authorities said the Alaska Airlines plane was deemed safe and they cleared the area of danger.

"The FBI and the Port of San Diego Harbor Police responded to a bomb threat involving a commercial passenger aircraft arriving to the San Diego International Airport late this afternoon. The plane was safely isolated and evacuated. The aircraft was searched and it has been rendered safe. No explosives were found. All passengers and flight crew are safe and accounted for."

Details surrounding the incident are still unclear, but FBI officials said no explosives were found.

A spokesperson told ABC 10News there were no impacts to operations due to the bomb threat.