Father accused of driving car off Sunset Cliffs with daughters inside appears in court

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A man accused of intentionally driving a pickup truck off Sunset Cliffs and into the ocean with his twin toddler daughters inside appeared in court Thursday for a preliminary hearing.

The hearing for Robert Brians started with Brians announcing he wanted to represent himself. But, after having a conversation with his lawyer, he took that back.

Brians is accused of driving a truck off of Sunset Cliffs at 60 to 70 miles per hour with his two-year-old twin daughters riding along.

He has since then pled not guilty to 13 charges including attempted murder, kidnapping, child abuse, making criminal threats, and burglary.

Prosecutors say officers were on the lookout for a reported suicidal man who took off with his daughters and allegedly threatened to drive off of the Coronado Bridge.

Brians was found in Point Loma where the truck flew off of Sunset Cliffs. It was then when San Diego Police K-9 Officer Jonathan Weiss, quickly jumped into action, using a lengthy dog leash to rappel down the cliffside, a heroic moment, as he rescued the girls and Brians.

There are a number of people who are expected to testify including the mother of the girls. This preliminary hearing is expected to last all day, and at the end of it the judge will decide if there’s enough evidence to move forward with a trial.