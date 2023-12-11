Fatal collision blocks I-805 lanes in Kearny Mesa area

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A reported fatal collision involving a pedestrian led to lane closures on Interstate 805 in the Kearny Mesa area early Monday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident log, a crash was reported just before 5:15 a.m. on the northbound side of I-805, just south of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard.

The ABC 10News Breaking News Tracker learned the collision may have involved multiple vehicles hitting a pedestrian on the freeway lanes, with the pedestrian pronounced dead at the scene.

The CHP did not immediately release any further information on the crash.

Due to the emergency response, multiple northbound lanes were shut down and a Sig Alert was issued for the immediate area just before 6 a.m.