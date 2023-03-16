Farm animals left stranded after gushing water leads to road closure

SOUTH SAN DIEGO — Miguel Castaneda was trying to get to his goats, sheep and chickens on his ranch Wednesday, but floodwaters left a road near his property impassible.

“My animals they’re not eating at this moment,” said the Chula Vista resident, who has a ranch near the Mexican border.

Castaneda spoke to ABC 10News from Saturn Boulevard where gushing water left the road looking more like a river.

“A lot of the water is sewer obviously … coming from Tijuana. We get the rain from there. It starts flushing all the way down to the beach.”

Castaneda said there is another road that can give him access to his ranch, but it wasn’t yet open Wednesday around noon.

“Only the border patrol agents are the ones that can come and open that gate for the people that have their animals on that side to go through there to be able to feed them.”

Saturn Boulevard was just one of several roads throughout San Diego County that were left impassable Wednesday following heavy rain.

California Highway Patrol’s Officer Hunter Gerber asked drivers to avoid trying to cross through flooded roads due to the high risk of getting stuck and needing to be rescued.

The San Diego Fire Rescue Department said by 3 p.m. no rescues had been made. It keeps sweet water rescue crews on standby when it rains.

In recent weeks, crews have performed several rescues including in the Mission Valley area where drivers got stuck in floodwaters and had to wait on top of their cars.

South San Diego resident Jacob Sowder said he hopes the City of San Diego comes up with a solution to the flooding on Saturn Boulevard. He said it was the second time in recent weeks he had seen the road flooded.

“I would like to see something like as far as more management, a better way to manage the water and the river as it you know when situations like this occur.”