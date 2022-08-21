Fans fill Snapdragon Stadium for pre-season scrimmage

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — For the first time ever, fans got to watch Aztec football in Snapdragon Stadium.

The team played a pre-season scrimmage on Saturday – marking a major milestone for the future of SDSU and Aztec football in Mission Valley.

Even though it was just a scrimmage, there was a great turnout. Fans of all ages filled the stadium.

“Super stoked…super happy. Just beautiful. Pure San Diego,” said Joey Banet, a longtime fan.

In the student section, SDSU Aztecs checked out their new digs.

“I think it made me more excited to go here…knowing that we have a brand new stadium and it’s so nice,” said Isabella Ortega, Freshman, SDSU.

After all the construction, the pandemic, and two seasons where the team had to play all their games away from San Diego, students say it feels great to feel normal watching football with friends.

“Not being able to go and watch sports…kind of sucked. So it’s really exciting to be back out here with everyone,” said Kylie Oosthuizen, Freshman, SDSU.

“There’s nothing like football. San Diego is a big football county so it’s nice having football back” added Isaac Rodriguez, Junior, SDSU.

The first official game of the season here is set for September 3rd against the Arizona Wildcats.

