Fans downtown watch the Padres beat the Mets 7-1 in first game of the playoffs

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — The Padres won their first game in the playoffs against the New York Mets 7-1 on Friday night.

Although the Mets had the home field advantage, that didn’t stop hundreds of Padres fans from gathering to watch the game together at bars downtown.

“To have a team that’s actually succeeding and the environment and vibe around the city…it’s awesome, it’s electric,” said Josh Ifergan.

ABC 10News spoke with fans who chose to enjoy Friday night’s game at Bub’s bar downtown.

“We just wanted to be outdoors, out in the city with a good environment,” said Brett Weatherington.

“I’ve waited 17 years for this. I can’t tell you how excited I am,” said John Trammer.

After all those years of waiting, fans say they almost couldn’t believe it when they learned the Padres would be in the playoffs this year.

“Just yelling at the tv and almost crying borderline crying…it’s been a long time coming,” said Trammer.

“I’m on several group chats and we’re all just ecstatic and happy for the team…hopefully they continue their winning ways,” said Ralph Fernandez.

It’s technically the Padres first time in the postseason since 2020, but that was a shortened pandemic season. The last time they were in the playoffs in a full season was 2006. And the last time they were in the World Series: 1998.

“I was seven years old when the 1998 padres were in the World Series. And although we got swept, I remember every game,” said Trammer.

Fans are hoping the friars continue their winning streak and bring it all the way back to San Diego.

The Padres play the Mets again on Saturday.