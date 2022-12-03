Fans describe emotional turmoil during Team USA's last World Cup match of 2022

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - — Team USA fans started their Saturday at 5 a.m., forming a long line outside Fairplay in North Park. At 6 a.m., the bar opened its doors, fans rushed in to grab a seat and a morning beer.

“Been up since four am I woke up. It felt like Christmas this morning,” said John Aspinall, a Team USA fan.

The early start and large crowds didn't stop fans from having a good time. No matter what their age.

“My mom woke me up around 6 o'clock, and my dad texted her and said you need to get over here right now because people are going to take our seats,” said Natalie Wyatt, a 10-year-old Team USA fan.

The game kicked off at 7 a.m., and everyone's eyes were glued to the TVs. Within the first half of the game, the Netherlands were up two to zero. But in the last 30 minutes, Team USA scored their first goal, giving fans renewed hope and energy.

“The bar just exploded," said Amanda Grunder, a Team USA fan. "We were all so excited for the big goal.”

But then, the excitement dropped off after the Netherlands scored their third and final point.

“It was exciting, tough, a rollercoaster of emotions,” said Walter Tebe, a Team USA fan.

Fans were disappointed but still expect great things for the future.

“To make it to round 16 and show off this much," Grunder said. "We’re really proud of them.”

“It was a good showing we got out of the group stage, so that’s positive going into the next World Cup,” Tebe said.

