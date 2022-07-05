North County family tries to bring teacher home

(KGTV) — Last week, a North County Family went on a vacation to Mexico, but things took an unexpected turn when a mother of two young girls had a heart attack and died.

“It was horrible it was just scary.” Yovany Silva is still in disbelief. “I don’t think it was time for her to go.”

His wife, Alejandra Silva, and his two young girls went on a summer trip to Puerta Vallarta.

Yovany says on the first day, Alejandra didn’t feel good.

“She had a headache and then chills for some reason.”

Her symptoms worsened and, on the third day, she had trouble breathing.

“I felt her hand just loosen from my chest and got like a drop motion and I turned around that’s when her eyes were rolled back.”

At 28 years old, Alejandra passed away from a heart attack.

“She’s a very strong woman, anyone that knows her knows that she’s not going to fall for a little cough, chills, she’d be like I got this let’s do it. I’m fine…When she said no to seek medical attention, she said I’m fine and for me that was more like you got it babe, you’re fine.”

The father now dealt with the burden of bringing his wife back to the United States for a proper goodbye, but he didn’t have to do it on his own.

“It was amazing, it’s amazing, till right now it’s amazing how many people are out there who love my wife.”

Alejandra was a second-grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary who loved her students and her two girls.

Yovany says as a first-generation Mexican, she came from humble beginnings, married her high school sweetheart, and always had ambitions for more.

“If she could see how much people really loved her.”

“My kids are going to want to show off their dress, fifth-grade graduation, they are going to want to say hey I graduated fifth grade…I think they will want to talk to their mom and I don’t want that to go away.”

With help from his neighbors, Yovany says he’ll do what it takes to make sure his greatest love will be by his side once again.

“She was always there whenever I needed help, she was right there behind me in anything.”

