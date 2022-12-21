Family-owned business in Ocean Beach hurting from recent burglaries

OCEAN BEACH (KGTV) — The Dewitt family has always had games for kids in their brewery, California Wild Ales. That’s because they were a family of four when they opened last year. And about a month ago, they added a fifth member.

“California Wild Ales on the corner of Newport Avenue, it was a dream for us,” said Monica DeWitt, the General Manager of California Wild Ales.

But their dream has quickly turned into a nightmare.

“This is where they pried the door off,” said Bill DeWitt, the owner of California Wild Ales.

At around 1 a.m. Monday, the brewery had its fourth break-in. Each one happened around a holiday.

“Again, it’s at Christmas time," Monica DeWitt said. "I would love to spend that two grand on throwing a holiday party for my staff, but now I need to get my business safe again.”

The owners here put up security cameras to prevent break-ins. But even catching the thief on video is not enough to get them arrested.

“If you can’t get in this door, you can just walk next door and try and get in,” said Tony Cohen with the OB Main Street Association.

Cohen says this is the 10th break-in along Newport Avenue in the last couple of months. Among the victims are two businesses across the street: The Joint and Blondstone.

“We’re toying with the idea of having a security parade or patrol at night,” Cohen said.

Cohen says he’s working with police to bring more security to Newport.

“We’ll find a way. It’s got to be done; we’ll find a way to make it work,” Cohen said.

“We need them to get caught. We need police presence for that to happen,” Monica DeWitt said.

