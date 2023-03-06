Family looks for answers after alleged Pacific Highway hit-and-run puts man in ICU

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A family is searching for any leads after they say their loved one was hit by a vehicle early on Wednesday morning, sending him to the hospital.

According to his sister, Jon Heemeier was crossing the crosswalk between Pacific Highway and West Hawthorn Street around 5:45 a.m. on March 1, when a car turning right hit him and left the scene.

"I feel like this is a place where we should be safe because it's a crosswalk, but it’s just scary to me now," said Laurie McComb, Jon's younger sister, as she crossed the intersection where the alleged crash happened.

Jon's wife, Bonnie Heemeier, says Jon suffered multiple fractures and a traumatic head injury, causing his brain to bleed.

Bonnie and Jon live in Washington. They say Jon was visiting San Diego on a business trip and crossing the street to get to his rental car to get to work.

"I go from being so worried about losing my husband and not being sure I was ever going to see him again, to anger and - How somebody could do something like that and not pull over?" asked Bonnie.

Bonnie says she and Jon are forced to stay in San Diego for the foreseeable future, until doctors clear him to travel back home.

"Things go on and you just realize how, just like that, things change," said Bonnie.

As of Sunday evening, both the San Diego Police Department and the Port of San Diego Harbor Police told 10News they did not have any information on the crash.

Bonnie says she called the police on Saturday to ensure a police report had been filed.

Jon's family is asking anyone with information about the crash to provide tips.