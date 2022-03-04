Families reunite with soldiers after USS Essex returns to Naval Base San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — When the USS Essex left Naval Base San Diego it was an empty pier, and on Friday, they returned to a small crowd made up of family and friends.

One of those is the Nudd family. Mom, Haley, dressed four-month-old Oliver for the special occasion.

“It’s a mixture of emotions, over the moon to have this guy but so ready to have his dad here," said Haley Nudd.

This was the first time Kyle held his son Oliver.

“It feels awesome, I think he recognized my voice," said Kyle Nudd.

"I wasn’t sure he would recognize my voice at all. But I’m glad I didn’t freak him out.”

Kyle is one of the more than 4,000 Sailors and Marines attached to the Essex Amphibious Ready Group, the crew spent the last seven months in the Indo-Pacific, Middle East, Mediterranean, and Horn Of Africa regions, conducting security missions and participating in training exercises.

The crew aboard the USS Essex will now get some R & R, while the ship goes into routine maintenance.