Fairbrook Neighborhood Park opens in Scripps Miramar Ranch community

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It’s taken 13 years but finally, the dream of having a brand new park in the Scripps Miramar Ranch community is a reality, and now families are excited to break it in.

Five-year-old Emily Moritz joined other kids Thursday morning exploring the brand new Fairbrook Neighborhood Park.

Her mom Rachel says it’s been a long time coming as the community began talking about it in 2009. And throughout the process, the neighborhood has participated in the development and design.

“They actually let a lot of us in the beginning planning meeting to get ideas of what we wanted you know we wanted a park but we wanted something for the older kids," said Moritz.

Construction started in 2020. Two years later, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and City Council Member Marni Von Wilpert, who represents this district joined other City Leaders for the official ribbon-cutting ceremony.

This 3.4-acre park features a children’s play area, places to have picnics, and a basketball and pickleball court.

Just one part of Mayor Gloria’s vision is to build parks like this in neighborhoods all over San Diego.

“Everyone no matter their background identity their ability or address ... deserves easy access to high-quality parks and the benefits they provide," said Gloria.

The price tag for this park is $6 million.