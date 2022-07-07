Events in July could boost economy in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Tourism officials say beloved events like Comic-Con and the Pride Festival are coming up at the right time as the City of San Diego prepares to roll out the carpet for visitors and tourists.

While the data shows that San Diego's tourism and hotel industry are bouncing back from the pandemic, the city is not quite there just jet.

In 2021, there were 24 million visitors to America’s Finest City, which is up 61% since 2020. But, when compared to 2019, before the pandemic that number is down 32%. But, they add anytime people visit San Diego, the money they spend at local businesses stays here, helping the city’s bottom line.

“This pays for things like fixing our sidewalks and streets, planting trees, making sure our pipes work, paying for our City employees," said City Councilmember Raul Campillo.

But, also not far from the City’s mind is security. In light of the increase in gun violence across the country, Mayor Todd Gloria says all agencies are working hand in hand to make sure everyone stays safe during these large events.

“We’ll have plain-clothed Police Officers, Investigators, and other folks working in coordination with our uniformed personnel to make sure San Diegans and visitors will be safe at these events.”