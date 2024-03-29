Event to raise money for Ukraine in La Jolla

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — On Saturday, a night of fashion, art and music to support Ukraine will take place at the La Jolla Community Center.

According to organizer and opera singer Anna Belaya, anyone is welcome at their fundraiser "Spring Serenade" — where handmade jewelry, accessories and fashion pieces by Ukrainian designers will be auctioned off.

“This place can hold up to 200 people," said Belaya, as she showed 10News the ballroom that will be transformed into a runway where local models will showcase the designs. Food will be served and the event will also feature musical performances by members of the local Ukrainian community, including Belaya.

“As a singer, I feel like it’s my duty to contribute to the preservation of our Ukrainian culture," she said.

One of the Ukrainian designers whose work will be featured is Oxana Grigorenko.

ABC 10News reporter Madison Weil spoke with Grigorenko ahead of Saturday's event via Zoom, as Grigorenko still lives in the Odessa region of Ukraine because her husband is serving in the military. When war began, she shifted from high-fashion to designing uniforms needed by the military.

“At that moment, I felt that was the end to my career," said Grigorenko. "And nobody will ever need beautiful dresses…and my work as a fashion designer is not necessary anymore."

In addition to the stress of her husband at war, she says many places are without power or gas, and access to fabric has proved a challenge.

When asked if she has hope for a return to days when thinks like art and fashion will matter in Ukraine, she said: “I’m sure that everything is in front of us. There is no doubt about it.”

Anna says she's just grateful for the opportunity to offer some hope and support for Ukrainians all the way from San Diego.

"If I can bring more positive spirit to their souls…it really makes me very, very happy," she said.

Click here for more information about Saturday night's event, which begins at 6pm. Tickets are available for purchase at the door.

