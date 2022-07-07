At least 2 hospitalized in reported chemical spill at Barrio Logan shipyard

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – At least two people were taken to the hospital following a reported chemical spill at a shipyard in Barrio Logan, San Diego Fire-Rescue officials said.

At around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, emergency crews and a hazardous materials team were dispatched to the 2200 block of Belt Street due to a chemical spill that reportedly occurred aboard the USS Mustang at the BAE Systems shipyard.

SDFD officials said two people were transported to the hospital, and ABC 10News learned several others were evaluated at the scene.

Authorities did not immediately say what chemical was leaked on the ship.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.