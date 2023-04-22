Earth Day Chalk Walk in Coronado focuses on cutting down use of plastic

CORONADO, Calif. (KGTV) — Although the official Earth Day falls on Saturday, April 22, celebrations have been going on all month long across San Diego County.

On Friday, ABC 10News had the chance to stop by the Earth Day Chalk Walk in Coronado.

The theme for 2023 was "Keep Our Seas Plastic Free."

The event also raised awareness about the negative impacts plastic can have on the environment.

"If you were to go out into the ocean and put a net tow out, in every single net tow you would have micro plastics," says Amy Steward, the founder and president of Emerald Keepers. "Plastics never fully degrade. They just break down into micro plastics. They're eaten by sea life, birds."

Steward says Coronado is the only beach city from Imperial Beach to Oceanside without a single-use plastic ban.