Dump truck veers off Morena Blvd. offramp

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A dump truck veered off an offramp and plunged down an embankment in Mission Valley Thursday, prompting emergency crews to rescue the truck’s driver.

According to the California Highway Patrol, just before 10:20 a.m., a dump truck traveling on the Morena Boulevard off-ramp from westbound Interstate 8 overturned for unknown reasons and went off the ramp.

The truck came to rest on a hillside below the roadway.

San Diego Fire-Rescue officials said crews were able to remove the driver from the truck and transported him to UC San Diego Medical Center in Hillcrest for treatment. The driver's condition is unknown.

The westbound and eastbound offramps from I-8 to Morena Boulevard were shut down as part of the crash investigation and for crews to clean up a spill from the truck’s fuel tank.

The CHP is handling the investigation into the wreck.