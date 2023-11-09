Duke and Duchess of Sussex at opening of San Diego Navy SEALs Facility

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in San Diego Wednesday night for the grand opening of a facility for Navy SEALs and their families.

The facility has the best of the best – some of the most elite members of the military.

Prince Harry and his wife Megan Markle, showed up to show their support.

Prince Harry, a veteran of the British Military has been a longtime supporter of military families and is the founder of the Invictus Games.

The facility is 20,000 square feet along 10th Avenue near Petco Park. This West Coast Warrior Fitness Program facility will allow Navy SEAL Warriors and veterans to train and recover from injuries and trauma. The opening comes just days ahead of Veterans Day.

The facility will not only have the best fitness and workout equipment but will also be staffed with personnel to work with the SEALs.

It’s all funded by donors of the Navy SEAL Foundation who provide support for SEALs when they’re injured or ill while on active duty.