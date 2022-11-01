Drugs, fraud and murder: Police investigate crime ring inside SD grocery store

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — Food stamps for cocaine, gun peddling, and murder – not what you expect to find inside a San Diego grocery store.

On Monday, police announced several arrests have been made in connection with a crime ring operating out of Mike’s Market, a small shop located on Oceanview Blvd. in Mountainview.

“We’ve heard constant calls from the community to address the violent crime, gang activity, and narcotic sales associated with Mike’s Market,” said Chief David Nisleit, San Diego Police Dept.

For years, violent crime has plagued neighborhoods in Mountainview. There have been three murders near Mike’s Market within 12 months, and police say they’ve responded to more than 1,000 calls over the last two years.

“Mike’s Market has been a place where the store clerks work together with a criminal street gang to convert food assistance money into cash which was then converted into the purchase of cocaine base,” said Robert Hickey, Deputy District Attorney, San Diego County.

The DA’s office explained that employees of the market committed massive fraud: nearly $2 million in food assistance benefits went towards the purchase of narcotics instead.

“They converted these people’s needs and addictions into gang narcotics profits – profits to buy guns and guns which were used to perpetuate the cycle of violence,” said Hickey.

San Diego police say they worked alongside the FBI to identify 27 people responsible for crimes ranging from attempted murder, gun charges, robbery, and narcotics sales – resulting in 221 felony charges.

Several of those arrested appeared on Monday in court.

“We hope this outcome helps our community feel a little safer and rest a little easier,” said Chief Nisleit.

