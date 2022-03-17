Drivers escape injury after car lands on vehicle on San Diego freeway ramp

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – No injuries were reported after a car went airborne and landed on another vehicle on a freeway transition ramp in San Diego’s Golden Hill area.

The crash happened just after 1 a.m. Thursday on the westbound state Route 94 ramp to northbound Interstate 5, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The driver of a black sedan told ABC 10News a silver vehicle struck a barrier, went up in the air, and then came down on his car.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in the incident and no other vehicles were involved.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.