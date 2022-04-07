Driver survives after car slams into Southcrest supermarket

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A driver escaped serious injuries after crashing his car into a supermarket in San Diego’s Southcrest area early Thursday morning.

The single-vehicle crash occurred just after 3 a.m. in the 1400 block of S. 43rd Street.

Witnesses told ABC 10News a car had just exited southbound Interstate 805 at 43rd Street but drove past the intersection at a high rate of speed.

The car then entered a parking lot, struck signs and bushes, and then slammed into the Northgate Market building.

Following the wreck, the driver was able to get out of his car with only minor injuries to his face.

Witness Keith Anderson said he was shocked that the injuries were not more severe.

"Amazingly, he is not injured more than he is,” Anderson said. "I saw the car come off the freeway probably doing 60 or 70 miles an hour."

The cause of the crash is under investigation; it is unknown if alcohol was a factor in the incident.

Damage to the supermarket was being assessed Thursday morning.