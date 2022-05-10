Driver sought in Ocean Beach hit-and-run that injured bicyclist

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego Police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a driver suspected of hitting and injuring a bicyclist in Ocean Beach, and then leaving the scene.

Just before 11:30 a.m. on Monday, a 45-year-old man was riding a bicycle as he crossed the 2000 block of Sunset Cliffs Boulevard when a white car traveling northbound on the same street crashed into him.

According to police, the car “briefly stopped” but then continued northbound on Sunset Cliffs Boulevard before heading east on Brighton Avenue.

Police said the bicyclist suffered major injuries from the collision.

Surveillance footage obtained by police showed images of the vehicle believed to have struck the bicyclist.

The car is described as a newer model white 4-door crossover-style SUV with silver alloy wheels. Police believe the vehicle may have damage on its front right corner.

Police said the car may have a partial license plate that starts with 8YN.