Driver slams into parked vehicles in San Diego's East Village

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI after San Diego Police said he drove the wrong way on an East Village street and crashed into numerous objects and parked vehicles.

The incident occurred just after midnight in the 1500 block of C Street, according to police.

Officers at the scene told ABC 10News the driver was reportedly traveling in the wrong direction for several blocks on C Street, taking down poles and signs along the way.

The car eventually crashed head-on into a row of parked cars.

No injuries were reported, but the driver was evaluated at the scene for DUI and was taken into custody shortly after.