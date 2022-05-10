Driver shot in possible carjacking attempt in San Diego's South Park neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A driver stopped at a South Park-area intersection was shot during what may have been possible carjacking attempt.

At around 11:30 p.m. Monday, the driver had just stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of Fern and Juniper streets when someone yelled for him to get out of the car.

Moments later, several gunshots were fired, striking the car’s windshield.

After being struck in the hand, the driver was able to speed away to a nearby 7 Eleven store and asked for help.

The driver was treated by paramedics at the scene and then taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital for further treatment.

San Diego Police are investigating the incident.