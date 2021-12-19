Watch
Driver seriously injured running stop sign in Kensington

J.M. Guyon - Copyright 2013
Posted at 5:39 PM, Dec 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-18 20:39:21-05

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A 45-year-old man was seriously injured Saturday in a traffic collision in the Kensington neighborhood.

The man was driving southbound at 12:29 p.m. Saturday in the 4200 block of Estrella Avenue in a black Toyota Prius when he allegedly drove through a stop sign at the intersection with Orange Avenue, according to Officer John Buttle of the San Diego Police Department.

A 45-year-old woman driving a black Toyota Highlander was eastbound on Orange when her vehicle was struck by the Prius in the intersection, the officer said.

The man was transported to a hospital with a fractured right thigh bone, Buttle said. The woman was not injured.

Traffic division officers responded to the scene and were investigating the collision.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
