Driver seriously injured running stop sign in Kensington

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A 45-year-old man was seriously injured Saturday in a traffic collision in the Kensington neighborhood.

The man was driving southbound at 12:29 p.m. Saturday in the 4200 block of Estrella Avenue in a black Toyota Prius when he allegedly drove through a stop sign at the intersection with Orange Avenue, according to Officer John Buttle of the San Diego Police Department.

A 45-year-old woman driving a black Toyota Highlander was eastbound on Orange when her vehicle was struck by the Prius in the intersection, the officer said.

The man was transported to a hospital with a fractured right thigh bone, Buttle said. The woman was not injured.

Traffic division officers responded to the scene and were investigating the collision.