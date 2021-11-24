Driver rescued from wreckage after collision in Lincoln Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A driver had to be rescued by firefighters late Tuesday evening following a head-on collision on a Lincoln Park street.

San Diego Police said the crash occurred on Logan Avenue, near 46th Street, at around 10:30 p.m.

According to police and witnesses at the scene, a man was spotted passed out behind the wheel in the drive-thru of a restaurant on 47th Street and Logan Avenue.

Paramedics were called to the scene to assist the man, but he refused and drove away.

Moments later, police said the driver collided head-on with another car on Logan Avenue.

Responding firefighters cut through the wreckage to get the driver out of his vehicle and took him to the hospital.

Police told ABC 10News he would be evaluated for a possible DUI.

Three people in the other car suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.