Driver rescued from car dangling over drainage canal off San Diego freeway off-ramp

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Emergency crews rescued a driver whose car was left dangling over a canal after a crash off Interstate 805 in San Diego’s Webster area.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a crash involving a white Honda Civic “about to fall” was reported just before 5:30 a.m. Monday off Interstate 805 at the Home Avenue off-ramp.

The circumstances that led to the single-vehicle crash were unknown, but ABC 10News learned the driver was found unconscious inside the car.

The car was positioned over a drainage canal and leaning against a chain-link fence when authorities arrived.

Some witnesses said they were unable to help over fears the car would tumble into the canal.

After tying the car to a fire truck, San Diego Fire-Rescue crews smashed the car’s windows and pulled the unconscious driver out.

The driver was taken to the hospital, but his condition was unknown as of 6:30 a.m.

CHP officials worked to get the car towed to a nearby gas station.