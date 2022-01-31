Driver rescued after truck crashes into pole in Southcrest

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Emergency crews pulled a driver out of a pickup truck that slammed into a pole in the Southcrest area early Monday morning.

Just after 3 a.m., San Diego Police said a truck exited from southbound Interstate 805 at 43rd Street and then crashed into a traffic signal pole.

The wreck left the driver trapped inside the vehicle, prompting a call to emergency personnel.

Firefighters used the Jaws of Life tool to remove the door and extricate the driver, who was the only person in the truck.

The driver was treated at the scene and evaluated by police for a possible DUI.