Driver killed in wrong-way crash on I-8 in Ocean Beach area

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – At least one driver was killed in a reported wrong-way crash on Interstate 8 in the Ocean Beach area late Monday evening, the California Highway Patrol said.

The CHP began receiving calls at around 11:25 p.m. regarding a car traveling east in the westbound I-8 lanes near Sunset Cliffs Boulevard. Moments later, the wrong-way car collided head-on with another vehicle, leaving "debris all over [the] road -- people in both [vehicles] not responding," according to the agency's incident log.

Several witnesses and responding San Diego Police officers rushed to help the drivers before paramedics arrived.

The wreck left the driver of a blue Subaru trapped, prompting emergency crews to use the Jaws of Life to free them. The Subaru’s driver was rushed to UC San Diego Medical Center, but their condition is unknown.

The driver of a gold Toyota Camry was also trapped following the crash, but that driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

As of 6:30 a.m., CHP investigators did not officially determine which of the two vehicles was driving the wrong way.