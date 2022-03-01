Driver gets out of burning car on I-805 in North Park area

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A driver managed to escape from a car that burst into flames on Interstate 805 in the North Park area early Tuesday morning.

ABC 10News learned a driver pulled over on southbound I-805 near Adams Avenue due to mechanical issues with the car.

However, after stopping, the car immediately caught fire, forcing the driver to get out of the vehicle.

Firefighters arrived to find the car fully engulfed in flames, with the fire spreading to nearby brush.

Crews were able to put out the car fire completely, and they doused the brush fire before it spread further.

The driver was not hurt in the incident.