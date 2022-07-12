Driver ejected, killed in fiery crash on I-805 in North Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A driver was ejected and killed early Tuesday morning in a fiery crash on Interstate 805 in the North Park area.

The crash occurred just after 2:15 a.m. on the southbound side of I-805 near University Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

ABC 10News learned a Toyota Camry slammed into the center divider for unknown reasons and then spun out. The driver was thrown from the vehicle and the car burst into flames.

As responding firefighters put out the blaze, paramedics attempted life-saving measures on the driver, but the victim could not be resuscitated.

No other vehicles were involved in the wreck and no other injuries were reported.

The crash and emergency response forced the closure of multiple lanes.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.