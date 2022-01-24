Teen driver arrested in rollover crash on Golden Hill freeway ramp

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A teenager was arrested following a rollover crash in the Golden Hill area that left a passenger trapped in a car early Monday morning.

At around 1:24 a.m., emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on the westbound state Route 94 ramp to northbound Interstate 5 in which a person was trapped in the wreckage.

Crews were able to pull one person from the car, which was on its roof. The passenger was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

California Highway Patrol officials at the scene confirmed the driver is a teenager; the teen was arrested, but officials did not provide any further information on the incident.

No other injuries were reported.