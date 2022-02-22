Driver arrested after slow-speed chase, standoff outside San Diego CHP station

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A driver was taken into custody early Tuesday morning after a police pursuit and brief standoff in Kearny Mesa.

At around 12:30 a.m., UC San Diego campus police tried to pull over a pickup truck over a faulty brake light, but the driver refused to stop.

The truck led officers on a slow-speed chase off the campus, down Torrey Pines Road and onto eastbound state Route 52.

The truck eventually exited at Kearny Villa Road and made its way to the gate of the California Highway Patrol’s station in the 5900 block of Kearny Villa Road.

According to UCSD Police, the driver called 911 and told dispatchers he was being followed by fake officers and wanted real police offiers to show up.

After a standoff that lasted about 15 minutes, the driver surrendered to authorities.

ABC 10News learned he was arrested on suspicion of failure to yield.