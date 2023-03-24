Driver, 53, killed in Serra Mesa collision

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 53-year-old motorist was killed Thursday in a collision on a Serra Mesa thoroughfare, authorities reported.

The man was heading north in the 8100 block of Mission Center Road when he lost control of the 1997 Chevrolet pickup truck he was driving shortly before 12:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

The vehicle spun out and skidded onto into a southbound lane, where an oncoming 2006 Land Rover LR3 struck it broadside, SDPD Officer David O'Brien said.

The driver of the truck died at the scene of the crash. His name was withheld pending family notification.

Paramedics took the other motorist, a 31-year-old man, to a hospital for evaluation of neck, chest, back and shoulder pain, O'Brien said.

