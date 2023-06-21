Domestic-violence call prompts SWAT standoff in Clairemont

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man pulled a gun on a woman during a domestic dispute at a Clairemont home early Wednesday and then refused to surrender when police showed up, prompting a SWAT standoff that ended when officers entered the residence and found the suspect gone.

The victim made a 911 call shortly before 1 a.m. to report that she had fled the residence in the 4700 block of Appleton Street due to the man's alleged belligerence and threats, according to the San Diego Police Department.

After officers' repeated orders that the man disarm himself and surrender went unheeded, police called in a special weapons and tactics team to surround the home and prepare to forcibly enter it if necessary.

In the late morning, the SWAT personnel entered the residence, finding it unoccupied, SDPD public-affairs Officer Scott Lockwood said.

It was unclear when and how the suspect made his escape. His name was not immediately available.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

