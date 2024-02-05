Dog stuck under truck rescued by San Diego emergency crews

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Emergency crews rescued a pit bull who got stuck underneath a utility truck early Monday morning.

At around 1 a.m., San Diego Police officers and San Diego Fire-Rescue personnel were called to the 4700 block of Polk Avenue after a woman reported that her dog, Roxy, was stuck under a parked truck.

The owner said she and Roxy were out for a walk when the dog spotted a cat and ran after it.

Roxy chased the cat under the truck but was then unable to get out. Her owner tried using soap to free the dog before she called 911.

After responding officers were initially unable to get Roxy out, fire department crews arrived to assist.

It took about 30 minutes of tugging and pulling before crews were able to safely remove Roxy from under the vehicle.

Roxy did not appear to be hurt following her ordeal.