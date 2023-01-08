Developer to build 34 affordable housing units in 5 days, San Diego mayor takes a look

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — In an effort to combat the homelessness crisis in San Diego, an organization is building 34 affordable housing units in just five days.

The units are part of Impact Housing's first development in San Diego. The developer has a goal of building 6,500 affordable units across Southern California every year. More than 1,300 of those will be in San Diego.

Mayor Todd Gloria took a tour of the progress on Saturday. He says these units will provide housing for working class people

"This is about hope. Hope for people who are working their fingers to the bone and want to know whether or not there is a future in San Diego... A future for them," Gloria says.

The mayor says he expects people to start living in these units within six months.