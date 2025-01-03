Watch Now
Dense fog delays & cancels many flights at San Diego Airport

ABC 10News reporter Jane Kim reports live from the San Diego International Airport as foggy conditions led to more than 100 combined delays and cancellations.
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego International Airport is experiencing many delays and cancellations Friday because of dense fog, officials said.

By 7 a.m. Friday, more than 60 flights were canceled or delayed, according to the airport's website.

The unofficial flight tracking website FlightAware showed 216 delays and 38 cancellations at San Diego's airport.

A dense fog advisory was issued by the National Weather Service for San Diego County's coastal areas until 10 a.m. Friday.

