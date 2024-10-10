Cuyamaca College to open safe sleeping parking lot for students

(KGTV) RANCHO SAN DIEGO — "It is a problem we have here in San Diego. It is very expensive to live here. Everyone is just a paycheck away from living in their cars," said Manuel Juarez Lopez.

Lopez says that includes him.

"I have been close to living in my car. Financial aid takes a little while to come sometimes. I have been very lucky to have that support, but I also understand students do not have that support," said Lopez.

Lopez is also a student trustee and helps his classmates find housing. The lot will have 11 spots for students living in their cars. It will be open from 6pm until 6am Monday through Friday. School officials say last year at least 28 students were living in their car.

"Being able to provide for a student who may say, I guess I am going to sleep in another lot somewhere else. Being able to have not only have safe parking as a physical location, but also connecting the students to case management services," said Victoria Marron, V.P. of Student Services.

The college is partnering with Crisis House. The organization will help the students with many things, including finances and finding long term housing. Issues Lopez says have a tremendous impact on your ability to learn.

"We talk about mental health and taking care of yourself to pursue your goals. To have that stress of where I am going to live. Where I am going to eat? I am hopeful this will help," he added.

The lot will open sometime in November. The pilot program is expected to last for a year. The site will have 24 hour security. Also access to showers and restrooms.