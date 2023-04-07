Cristo Rey High students reenact Stations of the Cross in downtown San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — In a solemn event, dozens of people gathered to walk the Stations of the Cross around parts of downtown San Diego to commemorate Good Friday.

In the Christian faith, Good Friday is the day Jesus was crucified.

At the center of the event were students from Cristo Rey San Diego High School, who reenacted each station.

This annual Good Friday walk stopped at a number of designated sites, from the San Diego Rescue Mission, to several churches. City, federal and state buildings were also among the stops for the Stations of the Cross.

Each spot raised awareness about different issues.

“This isn't about 'look at us.' Something like this is a great way to bring up issues that we should be talking about," particpant Steve Sawaya says.

Issues that were discussed during the event included homelessness, hunger and food insecurity, human trafficking, immigration and mental illness.

Auxiliary Bishop Ramon Bejarano of the Diocese of San Diego joined the walk. He offered reflections about those various issues and struggles communities across San Diego face.

The students said Bejarano's words resonated with them, especially since this event helped put things into perspective for them.

“Just to treat everyone with kindness, because you never know what someone's going through," Xavier Sawaya, a student from Cristo Rey, says.