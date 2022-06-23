Watch Now
Crews stop hillside fire in Chollas View

Posted at 8:45 AM, Jun 23, 2022
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Firefighters doused a brush fire that burned near several homes in San Diego’s Chollas View neighborhood early Thursday morning.

The fire was reported just after 4 a.m. in the 800 block of Hal Street, near Euclid Avenue.

Responding fire crews arrived to find flames that reached as high as 50 feet burning vegetation in a canyon and threatening some nearby homes.

It took firefighters about 15 minutes to knock down the blaze.

No injuries or property damage were reported.

ABC 10News learned arson investigators were summoned to the scene to look into the cause of the fire.

