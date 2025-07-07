County to spray in Rolando for mosquitoes to reduce risk of West Nile virus

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Following the discovery of West Nile virus in mosquitoes in the Rolando neighborhood of San Diego late last month, county crews will conduct pesticide treatments in the area this week.

The treatments will be "ultra-low volume," truck-mounted pesticide mist and will impact all 4,000 parcels of land in the community, which straddles the border of San Diego and La Mesa.

County Vector Control truck treatments will use AquaDuet — a pesticide approved by the Environmental Protection Agency that poses low risks to people and pets, a statement from the county reads. The treatments are scheduled to take place from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Wednesday through Friday, depending on conditions.

Mosquitoes collected in that area on June 24 tested positive for the virus. Follow-up surveillance and testing revealed additional virus-positive mosquitoes nearby.

"While the treatments pose a low risk to people and pets and the pesticide dissipates in roughly 20 to 30 minutes, residents may wish — as a precaution — to stay inside, keep pets and pet bowls inside, and close windows during the treatment," the statement read.

Normal activities can be resumed 30 minutes after the treatment. Beekeepers and those with insects kept outdoors are encouraged to shelter hives and habitats during treatments.

The positive tests mark the first time mosquitoes have tested positive in San Diego County since 2023. Four dead birds have also tested positive this year. There have been no reported human cases in San Diego County this year.

The largely avian disease can be transferred to humans, where it can materialize in a headache, fever, fatigue, nausea, rash or swelling — and even serious illness or death.

In 2024, the County reported 2 cases. In 2015, 44 San Diego County residents tested positive for West Nile virus and six died, according to the county.

To avoid virus-carrying mosquitoes, county guidelines recommend finding and disposing of standing water to eliminate breeding grounds.

Additionally, preventing mosquito bites is crucial in avoiding the virus. Tips include using DEET insect repellent, wearing long sleeves and pants and securing windows and screens in homes.

If residents see a stagnant pool or other mosquito breeding grounds — or find dead birds like hawks, jays, crows and owls — they are encouraged to contact the county Vector Control Program at (858) 694-2888 or vector@sdcounty.ca.gov.

