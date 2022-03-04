Watch
County Environmental Health extends water closure to Silver Strand Shoreline

Lee McMorris
Silver Strand State Beach</p><p>5000 CA-75, Coronado, CA</p><p>619-435-5184
Posted at 11:43 AM, Mar 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-04 14:43:57-05

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The water contact closure area at the Tijuana Slough and Imperial Beach shorelines has been extended north Friday to include the Silver Strand Shoreline due to sewage-contaminated flows from the Tijuana River entering the United States following recent rain.

The water contact closure area includes all beaches from the International Border north to the Silver Strand shoreline, according to the County of San Diego Department of Environmental Health and Quality.

Signs warning of sewage-contaminated water will remain in place until sampling results indicate the ocean water is safe for recreational use.

