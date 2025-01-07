County Chair Nora Vargas officially steps down

San Diego County Chair Nora Vargas is officially out at the board of supervisors.

This morning, Supervisors Terra Lawson-Remer and Joel Anderson were sworn in for their second terms. Vargas did not attend the ceremony. Her former employees said they had not heard from her.

Vargas announced she was stepping down back on December 20th, just weeks after winning re-election. She cited security concerns without elaborating.

"I respect she’s going to do what’s in her own best interest. I’m personally mostly focused on the county and making sure the work continues," said Supervisor Lawson-Remer.

Part of that work now includes how to replace Vargas. The board can appoint someone, hold a special election, or appoint someone until an election is held.

Supervisor Joel Anderson said he wishes Vargas the best.

"She won that race handily. I know she worked very hard for her constituents of course, it was a surprise, and we all kind of wished she knew before because it’s going to be a very expensive race," said Supervisor Anderson.

It would be the second one in less than two years. A spokeswoman with the Registrar of Voters says the cost to replace former Supervisor Nathan Fletcher in 2023 was $4.8 million. Replacing Vargas is expected to be higher because it will likely be the only race at that time.

"We’ve done this before with Nathan Fletcher. We got a lot of stuff moving; nobody missed a beat , and Nora’s staff is still employed," said Supervisor Anderson.

Vargas issued the following statement Monday afternoon.